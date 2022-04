Jason Buddington had just picked up his bottles of methadone for the week, and kept an eye out for temptations that could threaten to return him to a life on the streets. Buddington, 35, grew up in New Haven. He spent over 10 years homeless in the Hill as he battled addiction. Now he returns to the Hill — and what he describes as its continual street-level lures — as he seeks to rebuild his life in the suburbs.

