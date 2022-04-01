ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Man arrested after crashing into Mingo post office

By Bailey Brautigan
 1 day ago

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Mingo County on Thursday after crashing his car into a post office.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Prentice Spaulding attempted to flee from Kentucky State Police into Edgarton, West Virginia. Once he entered Mingo County, he crashed into a post office.

Deputies say the crash caused damage.

Spaulding is charged with driving with a suspended license, driving with an expired registration, fleeing in a vehicle, and destruction of property.

WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
