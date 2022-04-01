Man arrested after crashing into Mingo post office
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Mingo County on Thursday after crashing his car into a post office.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Prentice Spaulding attempted to flee from Kentucky State Police into Edgarton, West Virginia. Once he entered Mingo County, he crashed into a post office.
Deputies say the crash caused damage.
Spaulding is charged with driving with a suspended license, driving with an expired registration, fleeing in a vehicle, and destruction of property.
