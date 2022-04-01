ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State officials find first case of avian flu in OK

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r55fe_0ewSPQW600

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture confirms discovering its first wild bird to be infected with the Eurasian H5 type of highly pathogenic avian influenza on Thursday.

The first case was found in a wild duck from Payne County.

“While Oklahoma has not seen HPAI in a backyard or commercial poultry flock this year, the finding of this single duck adds Oklahoma to a long list of states with confirmed cases of HPAI,” said Dr. Rod Hall, State Veterinarian for Oklahoma. “I encourage poultry owners of all kinds to continue to remain vigilant, practice good biosecurity and report sick or dying birds immediately.”

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include:

  • a decrease in water consumption
  • lack of energy and appetite
  • decreased egg production or soft-shelled
  • misshapen eggs
  • nasal discharge through coughing or sneezing
  • incoordination
  • diarrhea

HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, this type of HPAI virus is considered low risk to people but can be very dangerous to poultry species, which is an important part of Oklahoma’s agricultural industry.

“We’re asking that anyone involved with poultry or egg production, from large farms all the way down to backyard flock, review and implement their biosecurity practices to ensure the health and well-being of their flocks,” Dr. Hall said.

There have been no known cases of HPAI in domestic birds in Oklahoma, but the disease is continuing to infect domestic flocks throughout the northern and eastern United States.

Since January of 2022, there have been 77 confirmed cases of HPAI in domestic flocks in the US.

If you see any sick wild birds, please report them to USDA Wildlife Services at 405-521-4039. Death or illness in domestic poultry species should be reported to the ODAFF Animal Industry Division at 405-522-6141.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

8K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WGME

Cases of avian flu found in two more Maine counties

YORK COUNTY (WGME) – New cases of the highly contagious bird flu have been discovered in Maine. This time, the cases have been found in birds in two more counties. So far, nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. have been killed this year because of the virus.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Payne County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Payne County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
natureworldnews.com

Rat Infestation Causes First Outbreak of Hantavirus in Washington, DC

Rat infestation in Washington, DC has caused the first hantavirus outbreak in the United States capital. A new health report on Friday, March 4, showed that two people reportedly contracted the rats' virus. The two victims experienced deadly hemorrhagic and respiratory diseases. The hantavirus was first identified in South Korea...
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Flu Symptoms#Eurasian#Hpai#State Veterinarian
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
YourErie

Take down bird feeders to help stop avian influenza

Ongoing detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza is prompting calls for people to take down bird feeders. The advice comes from the Cornell Cooperative Extension and asks people in New York to remove their bird feeders. While Pennsylvania waits to release guidance about bird feeders, Penn State poultry experts advise flock owners to step up […]
AGRICULTURE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy