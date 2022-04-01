Authorities say sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owns 2 yachts moored in the Caribbean, including one that carries helicopters

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Antigua authorities say Roman Abramovich owns two yachts moored there, The Financial Times reported.

Two other yachts owned by Abramovich docked in Turkey after he was sanctioned.

An Antigua official said the country would assist the UK, which has sanctioned Abramovich.

Authorities in Antigua say sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owns two yachts that are moored there.

The Financial Times first reported the news.

Two other yachts owned by Abramovich, thought to be worth a combined $1.3 billion, docked in Turkey late March, avoiding sanctions risks at EU harbors.

The two boats are docked in Antigua's Falmouth Harbor are owned by Wenham Overseas Ltd, a company based in the British Virgin Islands, The Financial Times reported.

Paul Chet Greene, Antigua's minister of foreign affairs, said in a letter that the British High Commission had given Antiguan authorities a letter from the Financial Investigation Agency of the British Virgin Islands "which states the beneficial owner of Wenham Overseas Ltd is Roman Abramovich."

In Greene's letter, which was sent to the British High Commissioner to Barbados and viewed by The Financial Times, he said that Antigua would provide "full assistance" to the UK government under a mutual legal assistance treaty between the two nations.

Antigua previously said it would enforce US, EU, and UK sanctions against Russia, The Financial Times reported.

Abramovich, who owns Chelsea Football Club and whom Bloomberg estimates is worth about $14.4 billion , is believed to have close ties to the Kremlin . His name was included among those sanctioned by the UK on March 10 and the EU on March 15 as part of Western measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to call off the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has previously been linked to properties in New York, France, and London , each worth millions of dollars. As well as the two boats in Antigua, he also has at least two superyachts, multiple private jets, a helicopter, and a number of luxury cars.

One of his two vessels moored in Antigua is Halo, according to the publication. The 180-foot vessel was built by Dutch yachtmaker Amels for Australian billionaire James Packer. He listed it for sale for around $46 million a few months after it was delivered in 2018. Amels said the vessel can fit 12 guests, 12 crew, and a captain.

The other boat is Garçon, a 182-foot support vessel, which its makers Damen Yachting said was built to support the 285-foot superyacht Ace. It has a landing pad for a helicopter and can fit other smaller vessels onboard.