ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia

Authorities say sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owns 2 yachts moored in the Caribbean, including one that carries helicopters

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Umw8a_0ewSPIhW00
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

  • Antigua authorities say Roman Abramovich owns two yachts moored there, The Financial Times reported.
  • Two other yachts owned by Abramovich docked in Turkey after he was sanctioned.
  • An Antigua official said the country would assist the UK, which has sanctioned Abramovich.

Authorities in Antigua say sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owns two yachts that are moored there.

The Financial Times first reported the news.

Two other yachts owned by Abramovich, thought to be worth a combined $1.3 billion, docked in Turkey late March, avoiding sanctions risks at EU harbors.

The two boats are docked in Antigua's Falmouth Harbor are owned by Wenham Overseas Ltd, a company based in the British Virgin Islands, The Financial Times reported.

Paul Chet Greene, Antigua's minister of foreign affairs, said in a letter that the British High Commission had given Antiguan authorities a letter from the Financial Investigation Agency of the British Virgin Islands "which states the beneficial owner of Wenham Overseas Ltd is Roman Abramovich."

In Greene's letter, which was sent to the British High Commissioner to Barbados and viewed by The Financial Times, he said that Antigua would provide "full assistance" to the UK government under a mutual legal assistance treaty between the two nations.

Antigua previously said it would enforce US, EU, and UK sanctions against Russia, The Financial Times reported.

Abramovich, who owns Chelsea Football Club and whom Bloomberg estimates is worth about $14.4 billion , is believed to have close ties to the Kremlin . His name was included among those sanctioned by the UK on March 10 and the EU on March 15 as part of Western measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to call off the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has previously been linked to properties in New York, France, and London , each worth millions of dollars. As well as the two boats in Antigua, he also has at least two superyachts, multiple private jets, a helicopter, and a number of luxury cars.

One of his two vessels moored in Antigua is Halo, according to the publication. The 180-foot vessel was built by Dutch yachtmaker Amels for Australian billionaire James Packer. He listed it for sale for around $46 million a few months after it was delivered in 2018. Amels said the vessel can fit 12 guests, 12 crew, and a captain.

The other boat is Garçon, a 182-foot support vessel, which its makers Damen Yachting said was built to support the 285-foot superyacht Ace. It has a landing pad for a helicopter and can fit other smaller vessels onboard.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Business Insider
Business Insider

448K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
James Packer
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Caribbean#Helicopters#Russian#The Financial Times#Abramovich Docked#Antigua#Eu#Wenham Overseas Ltd#British
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

448K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy