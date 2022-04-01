Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre’s Relationship Timeline

Lara Jean may be in love with Peter Kavinsky, but Lana Condor only has eyes for Anthony De La Torre .

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star, 24, met the musician, 28, at a party in the summer of 2015. “ I got his digits ,” Condor recalled in March 2022 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . "And as we were leaving, I was like ‘Oh, hey, hey, hey. I thought of this joke, but I forgot the punchline. Can I have your number? And then when I remember it later on, I’ll just text you.'"

The X-Men: Apocalypse star texted De La Torre just a half hour later with the joke in question: "What do you call a pile of kittens? A meow-ntain."

Though Condor has become known for being at the center of love triangles onscreen , the couple's real-life romance unfolded without any major drama. “There’s this weird misconception that love has to be difficult,” the Vietnam native told Grazia in March 2022. “It’s messy and painful and there’s so much passion, your world burns down. It’s beautiful on paper, but it’s not right. Love should feel safe and comfortable. With Anthony, I feel like I’m in a cocoon. Love doesn’t need to break you apart.”

After dating for six years — and adopting two dogs together — De La Torre proposed in December 2021 while they were on a trip to Mexico. "I guess [he] set up this whole grand thing, and that fell through," Condor told Jimmy Fallon in March 2022. "So, on Christmas Eve, he was setting up this dinner on the balcony." Despite dropping hints about a proposal, the Alita: Battle Angel actress didn't expect him to pop the question that night.

"I thought that Christmas Eve was reserved for the baby Jesus," Condor said, laughing. "So I was like, 'It's probably not gonna happen tonight. And it sure did."

The singer confessed in January 2022 that he "wanted to [propose] for 6 years," while celebrating their engagement on Instagram. "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever," De La Torre wrote. "The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife." He also worked with a Vietnamese owned jeweler to design Condor's engagement ring, as a nod to her heritage. "Every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both," De La Torre explained.

