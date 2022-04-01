ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Thanks Fans for ‘Prayers’ Amid His Aphasia Battle: ‘I’m Grateful’

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Feeling the love. One day after announcing Bruce Willis ’ aphasia diagnosis, Emma Heming is thanking the public for its kind response.

Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming’s Sweetest Family Moments Over the Years

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help,” the Malta native, 43, wrote on her Thursday, March 31, Instagram Story. “I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Scout Willis , one of Bruce's daughters, also thanked social media users for their kindness on Thursday.

From Movie Star to Girl Dad: Bruce Willis Through the Years

“There is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world. I’d hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday,” the 30-year-old Brown University grad captioned an Instagram slideshow. “It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that’s brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzX6Y_0ewSMsZb00
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Heming and Scout revealed the 67-year-old actor's health struggles on Wednesday, March 30, in a joint statement with the Die Hard star's ex-wife, Demi Moore , and his other kids — Rumer , 33, Tallulah , 28, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family members wrote via Instagram, referencing the language disorder characterized by the inability to understand or express speech. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlwiH_0ewSMsZb00
Courtesy of Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

The statement went on to read, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Celebrities shared their support for the Emmy winner in the comments, from Seth Green to Debi Mazar .

Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

“I have so much love for Bruce Willis and am grateful for every character he’s given us,” the Robot Chicken cocreator, 48, wrote, while the Younger alum, 57, added, “We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover.”

As for Randall Emmett , the 51-year-old producer exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement that he has “worked on over 20 films” with the Germany native.

“He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend,” the Vanderpump Rules star gushed on Wednesday. “I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be part of our family."

