MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) — A woman from Maine is taking her winter stroll to a whole new level. Margaret Carrie is making the 3,200-mile trek from Cape Elizabeth to California on foot. She began her journey about a week ago after taking a leave of absence from her job, and this weekend she made it to Lake Winnipesaukee. “In just one week I have been blown away by people’s kindness, hospitality, and general eagerness to help out,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Carrie (@margaretacrossamerica) She’s encouraging people to leave uplifting comments on her Instagram page to...

MAINE STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO