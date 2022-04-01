ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

wamwamfm.com
 1 day ago

39-year-old Amber Richardson of Bloomington was arrested Thursday and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested in Pike County on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road. A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items. According to deputies, the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
SCDNReports

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple Felonies

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple FeloniesKentucky State Police. Just before 7 pm, a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro. As the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

KDOC reports death of inmate serving murder sentence

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Charles A. Beck, Jr. died Friday after being transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois ‘Pot Dispensary’ Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH…

Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES. Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!
PORTAGE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy