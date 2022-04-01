ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Post-Hype Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

By Michael Waterloo
fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe see the same story take place year after year, and it unfolds one of two ways. A player comes up, underperforms, and we punish him for not having immediate success by drafting him late the following year based on a small sample. A player does well in his...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Craig Kimbrel headed to Dodgers in trade for AJ Pollock

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for reliever Craig Kimbrel, according to a report from MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand. (Mark Feinsand on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kimbrel leaves one crowded bullpen for another and should immediately be in the conversation for save...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Alec Bohm
fantasypros.com

Matt Brash gets 11 swings and misses on Friday

Brash is making his best impression to earn the fifth rotation spot for the Mariners. Brash allowed one run over 4.1 innings, striking out five batters. His lone blemish on the stat line was a home run allowed to Charlie Blackmon. Brash could be an intriguing late-round pick in fantasy drafts with a ton of upside.
MLB
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Brash has made the Mariners Opening Day roster

According to the Mariners' official account, Matt Brash has made the Mariners Opening Day roster. (Mariners) The 98th prospect in the MLB according to MLB Pipeline has made the Opening Day roster for the Seattle Mariners. The bullpen standout has enjoyed an electric spring and has caught the attention of the Mariners this offseason forcing their hands. It's unclear were he slots in the rotation.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Reds#Phillies#Post Hype Sleepers#Babip#Mock Draft Simulator
fantasypros.com

30 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers From The Most Accurate MLB Experts (2022)

We recently announced our most accurate fantasy baseball experts from 2021. You can find the full list here. You can use this info to pick your experts to make up your ideal expert consensus rankings. You can use this to generate a cheat sheet for your fantasy baseball draft and to practice using our mock draft simulator. You can even generate salary cap values using rankings and projections from your top experts!
MLB
fantasypros.com

Gavin Lux likely to see more playing time in 2022

After the Dodgers and White Sox agreed on a trade that sent OF AJ Pollock to Chicago, Gavin Lux is now in line for more at-bats in 2022. (Andy McCullough) A former top prospect, Lux has yet to receive a consistent role in high-powered offenses for the past few seasons. However, with Pollock gone, he may finally get his shot. Lux has the flexibility to play in both left field and at second base for the Dodgers, so he should see plenty of opportunities. This trade gives his fantasy value a boost and he is most definitely worth consideration if he sees consistent starting opportunities in the first few weeks of the season. The 24-year-old slashed .242/.328/.364 in 102 games in 2021.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jacob deGrom will miss 'significant time' with scapular injury

The early report is that deGrom will be shut down from throwing for four weeks, but the timetable for scapular injuries similar to this can be quite ambiguous as the treatment is typically rest. Fantasy managers who roster the right hander most likely expected some injury issues and hopefully have a back-up plan they can now put into action while we wait. Tylor Megill is his most likely replacement in the Mets starting rotation.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Lance Lynn out four weeks with knee injury

The veteran right-hander had a career year last year, sporting a 2.69 ERA and 1.070 WHIP, though his FIP was 3.32. The injury opens the door for Michael Kopech to slide into the fourth spot in the White Sox rotation. Currently being drafted at 167, fantasy managers have been waiting for such an opportunity. For those having already drafted, Kopech is worth a pickup to see how April goes.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Emmanuel Clase inks extension with Cleveland

It may seem like a relatively small dollar amount to some, but the Guardians have just bought out Clase's team control and arbitration years. Clase is slated to make $700k this season and would be under team control for 2023 as well. The deal could look great for Cleveland down the road, but with how volatile relief pitchers are, Clase getting guaranteed money is a great move for him as well.
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2022: Best sleepers, breakouts and busts from model that called Hand's struggles

One of MLB's biggest free agent signings this offseason involved a player who some fans had never heard of as he wasn't even in MLB last season. That player is Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki who came over from Japan via the posting system. The 27-year-old was a two-time batting champion in Japan who also averaged 34.5 home runs over his last six seasons. But will that power translate over into MLB and make Suzuki worthy of an early pick in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts? There's been a mixed bag of success in terms of sluggers going from Japan to MLB as for every Shohei Ohtani there's a Yoshi Tsutsugo, who came over in 2020.
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2022: Breakouts from proven model that called Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s big year

The MLB landscape has changed dramatically since the Atlanta Braves won their fourth World Series title in franchise history last October. Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa and Kris Bryant are among the big-name playmakers who find themselves on a new team ahead of the 2022 MLB season. Knowing how a player will adjust to a new lineup can be tricky, which is exactly why you'll want a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings to help you identify which players are poised for a big year.
MLB
theScore

Report: Proposed Mets-Padres trade involving Hosmer falls through

A proposed trade between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets involving first baseman Eric Hosmer, right-hander Chris Paddack, and outfielder Dominic Smith will not happen, a source told Andy Martino of SNY. The Padres were hoping the trade would go through, but the Mets decided against it, Martino...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy