Post-Hype Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

After the Dodgers and White Sox agreed on a trade that sent OF AJ Pollock to Chicago, Gavin Lux is now in line for more at-bats in 2022. (Andy McCullough) A former top prospect, Lux has yet to receive a consistent role in high-powered offenses for the past few seasons. However, with Pollock gone, he may finally get his shot. Lux has the flexibility to play in both left field and at second base for the Dodgers, so he should see plenty of opportunities. This trade gives his fantasy value a boost and he is most definitely worth consideration if he sees consistent starting opportunities in the first few weeks of the season. The 24-year-old slashed .242/.328/.364 in 102 games in 2021.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO