Shawnee County, KS

Murder investigation: Police ID 6-month-old Kan. girl who died

 2 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the alleged murder of a baby have identified the victim as 6-month-old Brielle Jones of Topeka. Just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of...

JC Post

Junction City, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

