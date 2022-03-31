ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Ask A Trooper Sgt. Troy H. Christianson MN State Patrol PIO

 3 days ago

Question: With spring being here and the melting snow, can you talk about what a person should do when coming across water on roads?. Answer: Flooding can occur when streams and rivers flow over their banks, when dams or levees break, when there is run-off from deep snow or any time...

Quick Country 96.5

Why You Will Soon See More State Patrol Troopers in Minnesota

If you're a fan of putting the pedal to the metal, here's a head's up that you'll soon be seeing more State Patrol squad cars across Minnesota. Everybody has a TON going on these days, and it seems like we're always in a hurry, doesn't it? (Maybe that's just me...) But if your plan to try to gain a little time by exceeding the speed limit when you're on the highways and interstates here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you might want to think twice.
ROCHESTER, MN
KOMO News

Washington State Patrol asking for witnesses to fiery accident involving trooper

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs witnesses to come forward with information on a serious accident near Puyallup involving a state trooper last week. The collision happened March 11 just after 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Meridian and State Route 167 (River Road / 2nd St NE). WSP said the accident caused a vehicle fire in the Dodge Charger and serious injuries for the trooper inside.
PUYALLUP, WA
WLOX

State trooper addresses MHP current trooper shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the state, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are shorthanded. According to State Trooper Craig James, there is a statewide shortage as MHP is down at least 100 officers. “We’re allowed 650 sworn state troopers in our agency and right now we’re sitting somewhere close...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
qhubonews.com

Pennsylvania State Troopers die in crash

Mack was part of the 141st cadet class and Sisca was part of the 161st cadet class, since the beginning of their careers they worked Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia. Harrisburg, PA- Today it was announced that two Pennsylvania State Troopers died in a car crash earlier today. The crash happened at I-95 South in Philadelphia City. The accident also took the life of a pedestrian at the time of the crash. The troopers were dispatched to help a man who was walking on I-95 South when a female suspect tried to drive past the scene and the failed trial ended up being a fatal crash killing all three victims. “Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.” in a press release.
HARRISBURG, PA
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: What do the letters ‘PM’ mean on a registration sticker?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “I’ve recently seen the letters ‘PM’ on a registration sticker in replacement of...
ORLANDO, FL
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers to patrol for drivers pressing their luck on St. Patty's Day

LINCOLN, Neb.-Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day. NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper donates 50 bicycles to church

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol helps communities statewide in many ways. On Friday, LT. Jeremy Tolman donated 50 brand new bikes to the Disciples First Christian Church in Oklahoma City, where they have a ministry that gives bikes to people in need of transportation. Rev. John Malget,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTOK-TV

Troop H hoping to gain troopers with new class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is down about 100 officers. The local division, Troop H, is at about half capacity. “In Troop H, Meridian’s district, we cover nine counties. Currently, we have 16 troopers covering these counties on a daily basis,” Sgt. Jameka Moore said.
MERIDIAN, MS
Yuma Daily Sun

Wellton Border Patrol agents help state troopers track fleeing suspects

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station helped a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety track down two individuals who fled from an attempted traffic stop near Tacna last week. The incident took place on Interstate 8 near mile marker 40. A white Ford pickup...
WELLTON, AZ

