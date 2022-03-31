ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DISTRICT COURT

wheelherald.com
 3 days ago

Please, do not request that your name be left off the District Court List. Seth Michael...

www.wheelherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Patrol#District Court#The District Court List#Speeding#No Mn Driver S License
Sand Hills Express

Multiple Felonies Heard In Custer County District Court Thursday Morning

Michael Larreau, 25 of Arnold, kicked off the morning of criminal cases on Thursday, March 24 in Custer County District Court as he appeared for arraignment. Larreau is facing alleged charges of burglary (Class IIA felony) and criminal mischief (Class IV felony) but will have to wait on an official arraignment as a competency evaluation has yet to be completed. Larreau will appear back in court on April 21 at 9:30 AM for a hearing to determine competency and to be arraigned on the alleged charges. If found guilty of all charges, he could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy