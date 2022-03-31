Michael Larreau, 25 of Arnold, kicked off the morning of criminal cases on Thursday, March 24 in Custer County District Court as he appeared for arraignment. Larreau is facing alleged charges of burglary (Class IIA felony) and criminal mischief (Class IV felony) but will have to wait on an official arraignment as a competency evaluation has yet to be completed. Larreau will appear back in court on April 21 at 9:30 AM for a hearing to determine competency and to be arraigned on the alleged charges. If found guilty of all charges, he could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO