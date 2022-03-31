ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, MN

SENATOR WEBER PRESENTS LEGISLATION TO IMPROVE HIGHWAY 13 IN MURRAY COUNTY

wheelherald.com
 3 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) This week, Senator Bill Weber (R-Luverne) presented legislation appropriating money for flood mitigation and road widening on County State-Aid Highway 13 in Murray County. “As we’ve seen for years, this is a part...

www.wheelherald.com

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Indiana gov. signs bill amending partially blocked teachers union dues law

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed Senate Bill 297 on March 7, amending a partially-blocked teachers union dues law. Holcomb signed Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 251 on April 22, 2021, enacting a law that says, “A school employee has the right to resign from, and end any financial obligation to, a school employee organization at any time.” It says that an “authorization for school employee organization dues to be deducted from school employee pay shall be on a form prescribed by the attorney general” and that “[a]uthorizations by a school employee for the withholding of school employee organization dues from the school employee’s pay shall not exceed one (1) year in duration and shall be subject to annual renewal.” Upon receiving an employee’s authorization form, the employer must email the employee and get a response confirming the authorization.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Senate considering bill to raise Oklahoma state trooper pay

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers would get a 35% salary increase under a bill being considered by the Oklahoma Senate . An emergency clause in House Bill 4386 would make the salary increase effective July 1. The pay increases would cost the state about $16.6...
POLITICS
The Center Square

Inslee’s partial veto of clean energy sites bill upsets Eastern lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee vetoing major sections of a clean energy siting facility bill could end up having major consequences for Eastern Washington. House Bill 1812 expands the jurisdiction of the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, made up primarily of state agency officials who report to Inslee, to help meet clean energy goals and create clean energy jobs. The council reviews large-scale energy development in the state. After public hearings, it sends a recommendation to the governor, who approves or denies the project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kingsport Times-News

Scott Murray, seeking reelection as Sullivan Highway Commissioner

Voters will elect a Sullivan County Highway Commissioner in the Republican Party Primary on May 3, as there are no Democratic or Independent candidates running. Voters will choose between incumbent Scott Murray, shown in this video speaking to the Republicans of Kingsport earlier this week, and Calvin Clifton.Clifton's remarks at the same event are featured in a separate video.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Devils Lake Daily Journal

State gets $4 million to improve highways

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced it will be allocating $4 million in federal funds for a safety project on North Dakota state highways. Beginning this fall, the project includes the installation of delineators along 50% of North Dakota state highways, including over 300 miles within tribal boundaries. Delineators are posts on the side of the road, usually neon in color, that are used to guide traffic and improve motorist safety.
TRAFFIC

