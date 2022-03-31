ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCC SCHOOL MENU

Monday, April 4: Breakfast: TNT/No Breakfast. Lunch: Cheeseburger, Fritos Corn Chips, Green Beans, Chilled Applesauce. Tuesday, April 5: Breakfast: Assorted Cereal, Buttered Toast, Assorted Fruit & Juice Choices, Milk....

