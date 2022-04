WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple eSports teams from Wichita Public Schools competed in the first City League eSports Tournament Saturday. The head of esports for Wichita schools, Clint Dayhuff, says eSports gives gamers a chance to learn a variety of skills, such as tech and team building, and that a lot of esports kids go on to have a career in technology-related fields.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO