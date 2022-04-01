Capt. Ross Reynolds Massachusetts Marine, who died in NATO training exercise, set to return to Leominster this weekend (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Katrina Herrera)

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Captain Ross A. Reynolds, USMC, of Leominster, is set to return to this hometown on Saturday. The Massachusetts native was one of four Marines who died on March 19 in Norway during a NATO training exercise.

There will be a procession escorting Captain Reynold’s body from Logan International Airport to Leominster around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Residents are asked to honor and welcome home Captain Reynolds by lining the streets as the procession arrives. The route will extend from Mechanic Street, down MechanicStreet, through downtown via West Street, then continue to Anderson Funeral Home via MapleAvenue, Merriam Avenue, South Street (Fitchburg), Electric Avenue, to Clarendon Street,” according to the Leominster Mayor’s office.

On Sunday, April 3 evening there will be a Candlelight Vigil on the steps of Leominster City Hall, to show support for Captain Reynolds’ family and honor his life. This vigil will start at 7 p.m.

On Monday, April 4 there will be a public wake at Leominster City Hall from 3:00 pm-7:00 in the John R. Tata Auditorium.

On Tuesday, April 5 at 11:00 am, a Mass will be held for Captain Reynolds at St. Cecilia’sChurch, 180 Mechanic Street.

Also killed in the accident were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

