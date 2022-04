The first 2022 meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held on April 5 both virtually and in-person at the Manorville Fire Department at 6:15 p.m.. Representatives of the Navy’s environmental restoration and remediation contractor, Tetra-Tech, will provide an update on the biosparge system at the Site 7 Fuel Depot and the anomaly area of trichloroethylene, a chemical compound commonly used in industrial solvents, at the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant, according to the agenda for the meeting.

CALVERTON, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO