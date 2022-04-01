ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa DNR plans prescribed burns at Waubonsie

By Contact Us
hamburgreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff of the Iowa DNR’s Waubonsie State Park are planning to complete large prescribed burns at several...

www.hamburgreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

City of Bloomfield fined by DNR for illegal burn pile

The city of Bloomfield illegally burned tree debris too close to nearby houses — spurring complaints from the neighbors — despite several warnings that it wasn’t allowed, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The city established a new site early last year to deposit the debris near Lake Fisher, just west of the […] The post City of Bloomfield fined by DNR for illegal burn pile appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BLOOMFIELD, IA
Hinton News

Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County

According to a press release from Monongahela National Forest, Natural Resource Specialist Julie Fosbender, a prescribed burn is scheduled in Greenbrier County on March 22. The burns will take place in two separate areas. One consists of 1,119 acres at Peach Orchard, northwest of the Blue Bend Recreation Area. The second is on Lick Mountain and consists of 405 acres West of Neola. Burn areas are closed to the public during burning and potentially several additional days to ensure safety. As with any prescribed burn, there will be smoke in the air. Depending on weather conditions, there is the potential to see the smoke for an extended distance. The post Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County appeared first on The Hinton News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fremont, IA
State
Nebraska State
KCBD

Prescribed burn taking place for Lake Alan Henry Wildlife Mitigation Area

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Adobe Walls Fire Module is conducting a prescribed burn on Lake Alan Henry Wildlife Mitigation Area today, that started 1:00 p.m. Adobe Walls Fire Module is one of many state-licensed and authorized service providers which offers all trained personnel, equipment, and supplies needed to safely conduct a prescribed burn. This company was vetted through the City’s bid process. It has many years of experience safely conducting prescribed burning for private and public sector landowners, and assumes all liability.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr

Comments / 0

Community Policy