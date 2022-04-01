Iowa DNR plans prescribed burns at Waubonsie

According to a press release from Monongahela National Forest, Natural Resource Specialist Julie Fosbender, a prescribed burn is scheduled in Greenbrier County on March 22. The burns will take place in two separate areas. One consists of 1,119 acres at Peach Orchard, northwest of the Blue Bend Recreation Area. The second is on Lick Mountain and consists of 405 acres West of Neola. Burn areas are closed to the public during burning and potentially several additional days to ensure safety. As with any prescribed burn, there will be smoke in the air. Depending on weather conditions, there is the potential to see the smoke for an extended distance. The post Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County appeared first on The Hinton News.

