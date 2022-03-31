ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Lee, Hayley Williams, Maynard James Keenan, Troy Sanders + More Sing Failure’s Praises in New Documentary Trailer

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
If you know, you know! And for those in the know, Failure are the band that should've been the next big thing in the '90s, but even though they weren't, that hasn't stopped the dedicated worship from both fans and peers from carrying over through over the years. For the uninitiated,...

LOS ANGELES, CA
