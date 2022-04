Built in 1895, this Illinois church was once a sacred place for worship. Now, it sits vacant with the only activity within the desecration by heartless vandals. I suppose I should not be surprise that this church has been taken over by vandals since it sits in the south side of Chicago, but the level of damage it's suffered in only 5 years since it closed is staggering.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO