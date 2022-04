Nanlite has announced the new Forza 720 daylight and Forza 720B bicolour LED lights. The former is the most powerful light in the Nanlite arsenal while the latter, they say, is the most powerful bicolour LED light in the world from any company. Both lights are the same in appearance and are rated at 800W, but there are some very slight spec differences between the two – apart from the obvious feature of one of them being bicolour.

