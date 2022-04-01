Celebrities Who Sparked Controversy for Faking Pregnancies for April Fools’ Day

Lesson learned. Tori Spelling and more celebrities have caused controversy for faking pregnancies on April Fools' Day over the years.

The BH90210 alum posted a 2021 Instagram upload of herself cradling her stomach, captioned, “No. 6.” (The actress is the mother of Stella, Liam, Hattie, Finn and Beau with Dean McDermott .)

The Los Angeles native later told her Instagram followers that she had posted the photo in response to the “constant questions” about whether she and the Canadian actor were expanding their family.

“The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn't bounce back like it had before,” the Spelling It Like It Is author wrote at the time. “I feel like I have to constantly defend my body when instead, I should be honoring it for the miracle of life it game me five times."

Spelling concluded by addressing the backlash, adding, “I know that pregnancy is an extreme blessing. And I would never intentionally poke fun at losing a child or not being able to carry one. I myself have miscarried. … For those of you that are hurt, I hear you. I love you. I welcome your stories and I will try my best to be there to support you. Please accept this as a virtual hug to my entire community.”

Three years prior, Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. similarly angered many of their social media followers with a faux pregnancy post .

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!” the former Bachelor tweeted in April 2018.

The Bachelorette alum later addressed negative comments about the upload, sharing a photo from Cook’s Country cookbook. “Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch baby,” the former reality star wrote.

The Netherlands native issued a formal apology the following day, writing, “I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility. My April Fools' prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were effected [sic] personally by my post."

He and Burnham officially announced their first real pregnancy in November 2018, welcoming daughter Alessi six months later. After suffering a miscarriage in 2020 , the Bachelor Nation members went on to welcome twins Senna and Lux in June of the following year.

Keep scrolling to see more stars’ fake pregnancy posts over the years, from Catherine Giudici to Alexa PenaVega .