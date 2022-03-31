ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Muzzleloaders, Indian artifacts, antiques, and misc.

 2 days ago

10678 Gerber Valley Rd., Sugarcreek, OH 44681. From Sugarcreek, take SR 93 north to Gerber Valley west to auction. 15 Muzzleloaders: Levi Biddle, Sugarcreek; Adam Stilgenbauer, Winesburg; Joseph Ax, Holmes County; S Small; A Ager, New Rumley; William Kail, Gilmore; Rueben Fox, Tusc. County; I Shriver; A Scheetz; muzzleloading pistols &...

Toys, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Antiques – Older Items – Collectibles – Toys. Toys: Several toy tractors in box (various ages); trucks; Auburn toys; John Deere; Ford; Deutz Allis; Oliver and hundred more. Antiques & Collectibles: Small weaving loom; weaving supplies; several bullet pencils; yardsticks; World’s Fair memorabilia; advertising items; postcards; older...
3 Days- 3/25, 3/26, 3/27 at 10AM. Antiques, collectibles, and misc.

12587 CHILLICOTHE RD CHESTERLAND, OH 44026 ~ GALLERY: 440-688-4203 ~ EMAIL: thepag4u@gmail.com. MARCH 25TH, 26TH&27TH (27th THE VINTAGE VAULT in AKRON, OH) STARTING AT 10:00AM EACH DAY. 2000 LOTS BEING OFFERED OVER THE THREE DAYS. WWW.PAG4U.COM FOR 1000’s of ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AND INFO WHAT SELLS EACH DAY!!. Auction Terms...
CHESTERLAND, OH
500 pieces of farm toys and misc.

Rare: orig. Big Bud NIB, Big Bud HN250 & HN350 NIB, Big Bud 960HP & 760HP NIB,. Kinze Big Blue Tractor & Kinze 3600 twin line Panther Steiger Panther PTA 325, plus others Steigers, Versatile 1156 4×4 W/Duals, John Deere 7020 4wd, John Deere 8020 & 4520 Columbus Branch, 4630, 8530, 83305, 9300, 8040, 5020, 70,60, m-1500. Grain Drill, prestige 55 combine, plows and more.
Advertising, Native American artifacts, tribal, and misc.

EXPO AUCTION CENTER & TREE FARM, LLC. Location: interstate I-71 and State Route 83, East 1/8 mile on Rt. 83 from the intersection of I-71 & 83 to Garman Rd. Turn left ¼ mile Expo Auction Center on the left. An incredible sale with fantastic opportunities for the collector, investor, dealer or you.
Toy tractors, antiques, primitives, farm equipment, manuals, and misc.

TOY TRACTORS – ANTIQUES – PRIMITIVES – 2003 FORD EXPLORER. Will sell the following personal property plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
ONLINE: Antique machinery and misc.

Selling the items of Wayne Timchuk who was an avid collector of old farm related items. Located North/West of New London, Ohio in Huron County. Call Matt at 419-606-1809 to schedule a time to view. Pick Up will be the weekend of March 26th & 27th. Item quality ranges from restored to parts or scrap value.
Real estate and online contents, and misc.

Summit Co. – Tallmadge – OH 24 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. This “Jefferson” style Ranch Home offers over 1,900 Sq Ft of living space w/3 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Gas Fireplace, Central A/C, Full Basement, & 2-Car attached garage in a nice family neighborhood that is conveniently located near Tallmadge Circle and close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, & Trails. This home is perfect for first time home buyers or those looking to downsize and desire one floor living. Updates Include: New Roof, Gutters, and Downspouts in 2020. Opening Bid ONLY $75,000!
TALLMADGE, OH
ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
The staffs of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- According to the calendar, Happy Spring! We hope the great outdoors will offer a breath of fresh air so we can all enjoy a walk as nature’s new beginnings blossom!. Speaking of walks, the walking stick, or cane, can be a collectible, as well as an...
CLEVELAND, OH
Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15 mi east of Erie, just north of I-86 exit 3).
Longaberger baskets, pottery, and misc.

Wood curio cabinet for JW miniatures NIB, wood wall cabinet for collectors club NIB, sev JW miniature baskets, sev May series miniatures, sev Christmas, 1986 2 pie, sev woven memories, sev tree trimming, sev Bee, 02 lg boardwalk, 2010 cornucopia w/flowers, 02 autumn reflections pail, 08 American celebration 4” bowl basket, sev Easter, 05 Bee w/6 signatures, sev keeping w/liner protector & lid, collectors club #1-#5 harmony, little laundry basket w/l&p, sweetheart baskets, sev Mother’s Day, mail & bill, sev sweet pea, 04 Tournament of Roses w/l&p lid & tie on 4 family signatures, shamrock, sev generations, drum baskets w/l&p & lids, Hershey Kiss w/l&p & lid, sev JW collection, sev Inaugural, shades of autumn, Crisco baskets, traditions, hamper w/lid, horizon of hope, Crisco cookie signed, sev purses & bags, lg picnic, corn, barn raising, Father’s Day w/ties, gatehouse, ornaments, bunny teapot, mini flag basket, sev pcs pottery, sev pcs wrought iron, wrought iron snowman & stands, sev hundred baskets, sev NIB, sev w/liners & protectors, tie-ons, glass mini Easter Bunny dish, cobalt blue hen NIB, slow cooker crockpot NIB, wrought iron countertop plate rack w/wood shelf, qt canning jars. Largest collection we have ever had. Sev misc items too numerous to mention.
Consignment auction – Equipment and vehicles, shop, garage and more.

Equipment/vehicles: *New Idea 323 single row corn picker with good paint in working condition;. *New Idea 310 single row corn picker in working condition;. *1985 International w/9 liter IDI motor 2 speed rear end with utility box, air compressor, and crane;. *3 Point Fertilizer Spreader. Shop/Garage Items: table saw 10”...
ONLINE: Furniture, collectibles, home decor, and misc.

HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE & COLLECTIBLES. HOME DÉCOR. PICK UP: By appointment only! Mon, 4/4/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH
Skid steer, excavator, truck, tools, and misc.

Auction #1 – Larry Lang Estate – Complete Dispersal. Skid Loaders – Excavators – Dozer – Truck – Tree Spade – Tools – Hoop Greenhouse. Very Large Assortment Of Sandstone – Barn Stone – Flagstone – Etc. – Live On-site Auction With Online Bidding Available On Few Select Items.
RAVENNA, OH
Household, pool table, cub cadet, and misc.

Directions: State Route 7 or US-22 to State Route 213 Turn left at the top of the hill, FOLLOW SIGNS. Household Goods, Furniture, 5’ Wood Desk, 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Ingraham 7-Day Shelf Clock, Bronze Elephant, Collection of Bottlecaps (mostly local), Pool Table, Washer & Dryer, Cub Cadet Tractor, Mechanic Tools, Workbench, Woodworking Tools, Drill Press, Table Saw & MUCH MORE!
STEUBENVILLE, OH
MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH

