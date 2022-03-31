Muzzleloaders, Indian artifacts, antiques, and misc.

Wood curio cabinet for JW miniatures NIB, wood wall cabinet for collectors club NIB, sev JW miniature baskets, sev May series miniatures, sev Christmas, 1986 2 pie, sev woven memories, sev tree trimming, sev Bee, 02 lg boardwalk, 2010 cornucopia w/flowers, 02 autumn reflections pail, 08 American celebration 4” bowl basket, sev Easter, 05 Bee w/6 signatures, sev keeping w/liner protector & lid, collectors club #1-#5 harmony, little laundry basket w/l&p, sweetheart baskets, sev Mother’s Day, mail & bill, sev sweet pea, 04 Tournament of Roses w/l&p lid & tie on 4 family signatures, shamrock, sev generations, drum baskets w/l&p & lids, Hershey Kiss w/l&p & lid, sev JW collection, sev Inaugural, shades of autumn, Crisco baskets, traditions, hamper w/lid, horizon of hope, Crisco cookie signed, sev purses & bags, lg picnic, corn, barn raising, Father’s Day w/ties, gatehouse, ornaments, bunny teapot, mini flag basket, sev pcs pottery, sev pcs wrought iron, wrought iron snowman & stands, sev hundred baskets, sev NIB, sev w/liners & protectors, tie-ons, glass mini Easter Bunny dish, cobalt blue hen NIB, slow cooker crockpot NIB, wrought iron countertop plate rack w/wood shelf, qt canning jars. Largest collection we have ever had. Sev misc items too numerous to mention.
