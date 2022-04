A word that has become more and more prevalent over the last several years is "inclusion," and I couldn't be happier about that. We now know, more than ever, how some people - especially young people - learn and grow, and the types of environments that are most conducive to that. Another word that we hear more often, in regards to this topic, is "sensory-friendly," and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is trying to create the best possible experience for all of their guests, including those with special sensory-related needs.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO