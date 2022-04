As a pediatrician I do everything in my power to make sure my patients have the best start to their lives as possible. From nutrition to vaccinations, I want to help set these children on a successful, healthy life. Given all that, it is infuriating to know that no matter what we do for our […] The post Invest in air quality for our kids appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

DENVER, CO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO