Horrible Histories - Question & Answer with William Shakespeare

Tarot cards have risen in popularity, but not all of them inspire in the ways that Rachael McKee’s deck does. McKee just launched Messages From Her, a tarot deck with cards that showcase a wide range of modern, well-known women including Frida Kahlo, Toni Morrison, Serena and Venus Williams and Dolly Parton. It also includes women who aren’t well known but have made just as much of an impact on the world. When she released her cards on Kickstarter on March 8, McKee reached her goal in 24 hours.
