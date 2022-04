Arkansas baseball is looking for another sweep. The Diamond Hogs will get an opportunity to send Mississippi State back to Starkville winless when the teams get underway in Game 3 of the series on Sunday from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. Both previous games have seen Arkansas win in blowouts. Jalen Battles’ two homers and Connor Noland’s excellent start propelled Arkansas in the first game, 8-1. In Game 2 on Saturday, the Diamond Hogs blasted four home runs and ran away, 12-5. Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will go for Arkansas in the finale. The two teams have played to a series sweep every regular-season...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO