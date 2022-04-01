ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Morbius ending explained

digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven that Morbius brutally kills a bunch of people after he takes the cure (a blend of bat and human DNA), it's no surprise that he's a bit hesitant to share it out when Milo discovers that the cure worked. It was thanks to Milo's money that Morbius was...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Fans Are Not Happy with the Morbius Post-Credits Scenes

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the post-credits scenes of Morbius. Around two years after the first trailer was released and multiple release date delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morbius finally arrived in theaters. Unfortunately, the critic reviews have been mostly negative and the leaks leading up to the release have concerned a lot of fans leading to a more underwhelming buzz.
COMICS
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Actor Matt Smith Still Doesn't Understand His Own Marvel Character

Morbius is set to make its way into theaters next month and actors are currently doing their press rounds. Jared Leto, the star of the film, has already done a few interviews revealing some interesting things like who he'd want his character to team-up with, as well as if he'd want to return as the Joker. Now, his Morbius co-stars are divulging some interesting things as filming begins.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Michael Keaton
The Independent

Jared Leto ‘scared’ Morbius director with his ‘spooky’ method acting

Director Daniel Espinosa was left “scared” for Jared Leto after seeing his Method acting on the set of Morbius.The Dallas Buyers Club actor is known for living as his characters while filming his projects. Rumours circulated that he had sent his fellow cast-members used condoms and dead rats while playing the Joker in Suicide Squad, which he denied. He also supposedly made himself “partially blind” on the set of Blade Runner 2049.His latest role is in the Marvel film Morbius, in which he plays a supervillain with vampiric tendencies.Speaking to Variety, director Espinosa said that filming the superhero movie...
MOVIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
epicstream.com

Deadpool: Fan-Favorite Actor Unsure if They're Returning for MCU Sequel

Morena Baccarin has yet to get the call. Comic book film fans are uber-excited for the much-awaited return of Deadpool on the big screen, this time, under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Now, we still don't know much about Deadpool 3 other than the fact that it'll see Ryan Reynolds and his Free Guy director Shawn Levy reunite.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa talks Jared Leto staying in character: "I almost never saw him getting into the role"

Jared Leto's reputation for method acting precedes him – and his latest film, the Sony/Marvel venture Morbius, naturally involved the actor going deep into his role. Leto's last foray into the superhero genre was 2016's Suicide Squad, in which he played the Joker. Rumors swirled about the strange gifts Leto was sending his co-stars while in character as the Clown Prince of Crime, including a live mouse for co-star Margot Robbie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Pieces Of Her Ending Explained: What Was Laura Hiding?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the ending of the Netflix drama Pieces of Her, including multiple plot twists. Proceed with caution if you haven’t finished watching the series. The new Netflix series, Pieces of Her, follows Laura (Toni Collette, who recently starred in the highly rated Nightmare Alley) and...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy