Lamar Odom Relates Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Scandal Back To Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Whew, Lamar Odom certainly seems like he’s having a hard time letting go. The ex-NBA star has been all over the news talking about ex-wife Khloe Kardashian . And at this point, it’s getting kind of weird. He’s been open about desperately trying to reconnect with her . It’s nice that he defended the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during the latest Tristan Thompson cheating debacle . And it was vulnerable yet slightly odd bringing her up on his stint as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother . But now he’s talking about her again, reaching to connect Will Smith slapping Chris Rock scandal to his relationship with her.

As reported by Page Six , Lamar took to Instagram to explain how he related to Will slapping Chris in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith . He posted, “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married.” Lamar added, “He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins.”

According to Lamar , Will handled the situation all wrong, but he was being a good husband to his wife. He also said he wouldn’t have hit Chris but that he understands why Will “did what a husband is called to do.” Which is to “protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain.”

He continued in his post, “I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @ chrisrock .” Finally, Lamar concluded, “Last I checked we (the peanut gallery) do not have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. Same thing that makes you laugh will bring you to your knees. Sending good vibes only.”

Strange post coming from a man whose marriage to Khloe ended over 7 years ago . Not to mention, he fully admitted to cheating on her during their marriage. In 2017 he confessed , “Bitches and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.”

Yeah, you should have. Because maybe if you did, you wouldn’t be talking about it almost a decade later. Listen, Lamar , we know you have regrets. But Khloe has moved on. She has been in multiple relationships and has a child with another man. If she wanted to connect with you, she would. It’s time to take these unresolved feelings to a therapist, not the media.

TELL US – WHY IS LAMAR STILL TALKING ABOUT KHLOE? DO YOU SEE THE CONNECTION BETWEEN WILL’S ACTIONS AND LAMAR’S OPINION? DO YOU THINK LAMAR NEEDS TO MOVE ON?

[Photo Credit: CBS]

The post Lamar Odom Relates Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Scandal Back To Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea .