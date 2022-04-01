ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Food Truck Tuesdays Will Return to Cedar Rapids Next Month

By Courtlin
K92.3
K92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A popular weekly event will make its return to Cedar Rapids beginning in May!. Starting on Tuesday, May 3rd, Food Truck Tuesdays will officially be back at NewBo City Market. Every Tuesday from May through August, a variety of food trucks will be parked outside under the awning...

k923.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Dine LA Returns Next Month With a Bunch of New Restaurant Deals

Dine LA returns to Los Angeles this spring, with a two-week run starting April 1. The ongoing dining series offers eaters a chance to check out places that they may not have otherwise enjoyed, usually with a robust and reduced-price menu in town. That might mean a night of extraordinary service and multiple courses at Fanny’s at the Academy Museum, an overview of some staple dishes at Downtown’s Loam at the Ace Hotel, or a night on the patio at Firefly in the Valley. Expect more menus and prices to be announced in the coming days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
K92.3

This Iowa Restaurant Has News as Big as Their Tenderloins

[UPDATE: 3/28/22: The Kloudas wish to thank their faithful customers over the years, and hope to see everyone stop in before they make the ownership transition. In the interest of transparency, they'd also like to note a series of undisclosed health issues on the part of Dan as one of the reasons they will take a step back. We wish Dan and Deb all the best for their future plans as well.]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Returning Blizzard Is Inspired By A Popular Festival Food

When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Local Food#Food Drink#Caribbean Kitchen#Newbo City Market#Aroma Artisan Pizza#Torch Kitchen#Pita#American Cuisine
K92.3

There’s a New Restaurant in Cedar Falls That Has SPAM on the Menu (And it’s Good)

There's nothing taboo about walking into your neighborhood Fareway or Hy-Vee and picking up some Spam. It's a popular staple of many American pantries. What is, perhaps, taboo: seeing Spam on a restaurant menu. Unless that restaurant is in Hawaii, where Spam is very popular. Even Burger King's on the island have Spam options. Want to find Spam on an eastern Iowa menu?
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

The Top-Rated Restaurants in Marion & Hiawatha

Pita'z Mediterranean and American Cuisine - 1057 N Center Point Rd, Hiawatha. Napoli's Italian Restaurant - 500 Marion Blvd, Marion. Paradise Indian Grill - 1950 Blairs Ferry Rd, Hiawatha. 4 star rating on Yelp. 4.6 star rating on Facebook. Mandarin Spice Asian Grill - 1412 Twixt Town Rd, Marion. 3.5...
MARION, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Sub Shop Announces Abrupt Closure

A popular sub shop in the Lehigh Valley has announced that it will be closing its doors for good at the end of March. SubStation on Nazareth Pike Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 26. “Thank you to all our loyal customers for...
ECONOMY
Food & Wine

This British Pub Has a 4-Year Waiting List for Its Sunday Roasts

Struggling to secure a reservation and having to book a table months in advance isn't uncommon in the world of fine dining. But for a meal in a British pub? The Bank Tavern in Bristol says their traditional Sunday roasts have had such high demand post-lockdown that their waitlist for a seating is now four years long.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Dairy Queen adds line of Stackburgers to menus nationwide

Dairy Queen is adding a new line of burgers – dubbed Stackburgers – to menus nationwide, marking its biggest menu expansion in 20 years, according to the company. Effective immediately, U.S. customers can order from the Signature Stackburgers menu at all DQ Grill & Chill restaurants across the nation, except in Texas.
RESTAURANTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No-Cook Tuesdays food truck event back in Bethel Park

Although it wasn’t all that late in the afternoon, a line of customers stretched across the Bethel Park Community Center playground parking lot, ready to order their dinners. “I had heard that when you bring Cousins Maine Lobster, you are going to have a crowd,” community center director Cathy...
K92.3

Taste Your Way Through Over 80 Craft Brews in Cedar Rapids

Beer lovers, get ready for three hours of flowing craft beer. That's because the 8th annual Cedar Rapids Beer Summit is coming to downtown Cedar Rapids this spring! Sip your way through mountains of craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer samples. There will be over 80 different brews for you to try.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

12 Awesome Midwest Treehouses You Can Rent This Summer [GALLERY]

These aren't the treehouses you had back when you were a kid!. If you're looking for a fun Midwest getaway this summer, consider staying in a treehouse! Here are some of the coolest treehouses you can book on Airbnb:. South Sioux City, Nebraska. Can host two guests. Features include one...
LIFESTYLE
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy