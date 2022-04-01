ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

World Cup 2022 group stage draw: Who could England face?

By Mudeet Arora
90min.com
 2 days ago

World Cup 2018's semi-finalists England will find out who they face in their group when the draws for the tournament to be held in Qatar later this year take place on Friday. England belong in the top seeds in Pot 1 ahead...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup favourites and England’s latest odds to win at Qatar 2022

The football world watched on as the group stage draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was made in Doha, with some intriguing ties arising in the opening rounds of fixtures.England will have to wait to be entirely certain of their opponents, as the group will include the winner of the European path play-off - so either Wales, Ukraine or Scotland will fill the final place.Elsewhere, reigning champions France have been handed a favourable group and immediate favourites Brazil face a couple of intriguing fixtures, playing Cameroon and two European opponents in Group G. The biggest pairings have seen Germany...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Wales Scotland Ukraine#European#Teams England
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
UEFA
International Business Times

Germany To Face Spain At World Cup As Draw Pairs Iran And USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together. Four-time winners Germany were in Pot Two, making them the obvious...
SOCCER
The Independent

England’s path to World Cup final at Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
WORLD
BBC

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Onus’ on Wales to qualify, says boss Page

Manager Robert Page says Wales' focus will be qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals having already discovered who their potential opponents in Qatar will be. Wales have secured their place in a play-off final but will have to wait until June to face the winners of the semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine.
FIFA
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
UEFA
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to the USMNT’s World Cup draw

We all aged a bit but the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw has concluded. The 29 countries who know they’re in, plus the eight countries who still need to play to get in, at least know their group schedule at this November’s tournament in Qatar. The United States...
MLS
Reuters

Factbox: FIFA World Cup draw

DOHA, April 1 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November and December. Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy