When coaches talk about Rigby sophomore Kambree Barber they always mention one attribute — versatility. “She’s just versatile,” said Madison head coach Luke Sutton, whose Bobcats fell to the Trojans twice in the regular season and once in the 5A District 5-6 tournament. “She drives really well. She plays excellent defense. She can post up. She can hit the outside shot. She just has a lot of strengths. You can’t just take one thing away.”

RIGBY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO