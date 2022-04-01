ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Queen Went Against Prince Charles and William and Made this Decision

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen decided to have Prince Andrew...

www.abc10.com

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: All Eyes Are Still On Kate Middleton Even After Queen Elizabeth's Queen Consort Endorsement? Prince Charles' Wife Takes Over Meghan Markle's Former Role

Camilla Parker-Bowles is reportedly in jeopardy as Kate Middleton remains more popular than her. Royal fans were shocked when Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee to state that Camilla Parker-Bowles should be given the Queen Consort title when the time comes for Prince Charles to take the throne. The "sincere wish" of Her Majesty would mean that the Duchess of Cornwall would be crowned beside the Prince of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Caught Making Funny Face at Prince Philip’s Memorial Service: Watch

Busted! Princess Charlotte adorably caught fans’ attention at her late great-grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service when she made a silly face. The 6-year-old royal was captured flinching, looking over to her left and making a “eek”-like facial expression on Tuesday, March 29, while sitting beside her older brother, Prince George. The moment was seen by […]
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Warned By Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Charles' Plan To Change The Monarchy? Royal Couple Is Doing This After 2 Years

Queen Elizabeth reportedly told Prince William to stop doing this. Prince William is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Not only because he is the first son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana but also because he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Complicated Relationship With Prince Andrew

You don’t have to delve too far into the royal archives to find two images, taken only five months apart, that now seem to represent different eras. They both feature Prince Andrew. In the first photo, taken in June 2019, the Duke of York has stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family to watch a military flyover. The sun is shining, and the Windsors are resplendent in their glinting medals and millinery. Andrew stands tall in the red uniform of colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Retain Prominent Position If Prince Charles Becomes King? Duke Reportedly Not Invited To Prince William's 40th Birthday In June

Prince Harry is said to still have a prominent position within the Firm even after his shocking Megx. Prince Harry used to be a very busy member of the royal family. Aside from being sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, the husband of Meghan Markle also performed royal duties and graced royal engagements being the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Edward Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Youngest Received An Offer To Be King Ahead Brother Prince Charles' Reign?

Prince Edward once received a bizarre but charming offer to be a king, but the palace declined it. Prince Edward could have been king ahead of his older brother, Prince Charles, had he accepted a bizarre offer in the 1990s. The Count of Wessex allegedly received a letter from a Royalist Party of Estonia that requested him to be their king.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Will Duchess Kate's Title Be When Prince William Is King?

For the past decade, the former Kate Middleton has been styled as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, and is also known as the Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland. When her father-in-law Prince Charles becomes king she’s set to become the first Princess of Wales since Princess Diana...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Buckingham Palace is planning for Prince Charles to become king

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her 70-year reign at Buckingham Palace, “living above the shop,” as royal watchers like to say. But it was revealed this week by the Sunday Times that the 95-year-old monarch has moved out and has no plans to ever return. And on Friday, it was confirmed that the queen will not attend Monday’s Commonwealth Service — something near and dear to her heart — over, reportedly, concerns about her mobility. A statement said she had asked her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to represent her at the service at Westminster Abbey, adding: “The Queen will...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Could Abdicate After Her Platinum Jubilee? Prince Charles’ Mom Reportedly Deserves Gracious Abdication

Queen Elizabeth is encouraged to abdicate after her Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth has been sparking health concerns in recent months. She recently tested positive for COVID-19 but has fully recovered from the illness. The monarch also suffered an undisclosed health issue late last year which prevented her from making public appearances. And she also skipped the Commonwealth Day service that she was supposed to attend earlier this month.
WORLD

