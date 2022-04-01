ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia warns that Ukraine attack on oil facility could undermine negotiations

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on April 1, 2022 shows firemen working to extinguish a fire at a Rosneft fuel depot in the town of Belgorod, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Russia’s border with Ukraine. handout/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Russian officials accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships across a border between the two countries and striking an oil depot.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said the alleged airstrike caused multiple fires and two people were injured.

“The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude,” the governor wrote on the messaging app.

A Kremlin spokesman said the incident on Russia’s territory could undermine negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that resumed by video link Friday.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied when asked if the strike could be viewed as an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claim that Ukrainian helicopters targeted the oil depot or several nearby businesses in Belgorod also reported hit. Russia has reported shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.

War in Ukraine: Talks set to resume between negotiators as eastern Ukraine braces for more Russian attacks

