Why The Calling Wine Should Be Your Next Pour

Getting wine just right is, statistically speaking, a gajillion-dollar industry. From training fancy sommeliers to shelling out casual boxed wine, from the it's-only-Champagne-if-it's-from-the-Champagne-region-of-France mentality to "throw some ice cubes in that Chardonnay, who cares?" idea, there is a massive spectrum of ways to think about, talk about, and enjoy vino. Oenophiles and noobs alike can get caught up in a discussion about the best way to chill wine (an ice bucket, according to Bon Appétit), or the proper way to drink it (at cellar-temperature, suggests the same article), or even the thermodynamics of storing a bottle of wine horizontally versus vertically. For what is essentially grape juice, one can really get into the weeds on wine by walking into a conversation unprepared.

DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO