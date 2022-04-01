Norman Reedus gives an emotional speech to the “TWD” crew on the last day

This post contains mild spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 12 'The Lucky Ones'. Turn back now to avoid spoilers!. It's been three and a half years since Rick Grimes was whisked off in a helicopter in The Walking Dead's ninth season, and even longer within the show itself given the time jump that happened seconds after. The character is never far away from fans' minds, which is perhaps why everyone was so disappointed when the new season 11 episode missed an opportunity to mention him onscreen.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO