From seed to soil, cover crops amplify the benefits to the farm

Atmospheric deposition-related potentially toxic elements (PTEs) can contaminate mountain forest ecosystems. The influence of tree species is being increasingly recognised as an important factor in the deposition loads in forest soils. However, relevant modelling studies about the forest pollution with PTEs, concerning the tree species composition, are lacking. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of European beech (Fagus sylvatica L.) and Norway spruce (Picea abies (L.) H. Karst.) on soil and mushroom pollution and the associated health risks to define their significance for pollution modelling. Therefore, topsoil samples and samples of eight edible mushroom species were taken from 51 mature beech- and spruce-dominated stands. The results showed that forest composition had an indirect influence on the PTEs contents in the topsoil; it significantly differentiated the relationship between PTEs and soil C as the beech stands showed significantly increasing PTEs content with increasing C content. Despite the absence of soil pollution, above-limit levels of Cd and Zn were found in mushrooms. The total content of PTEs in mushrooms posed a potential health risk to consumers in 82% of the samples. The most Cd-contaminated and potentially the riskiest species for consumption was Xerocomellus pruinatus (Fr. and HÃ¶k) Å utara. The results suggest that the source of PTEs for mushrooms is not only the soil but probably also the current wet deposition. The influence of the forest type on the accumulation of PTEs in mushrooms was confirmed mainly due to the strongly divergent behaviour of Zn in beech- vs. spruce-dominated stands. The results point to the need to evaluate mushroom contamination even in the contamination-unburdened forest areas. For future modelling of PTEs pollution in forests, it is necessary to differentiate the tree species composition.

