El Paso, TX

New Liam Neeson Movie Set In El Paso Is About Assassin With Alzheimer’s

By Buzz Adams
 2 days ago
Actor Liam Neeson used to play all kinds of characters but about a decade ago, Hollywood decided he should only play trained killers. He USED to play everything from a Nazi businessman to a famous sexologist but since 2008 he’s basically played 20 different versions of Brian Mills from the Taken...

IN THIS ARTICLE
95.5 KLAQ

One of El Paso’s Very Own Gets 2nd Grammy Nomination

Getting a Grammy in the music world is a big deal; so for a musician & artist, it can really be turning point in their career. We've had a few artists from El Paso getting nominated for Grammys in the past, like Khalid, who's been nominated 7 times, & Roger Argenis, who got his first Grammy Nomination in 2020. In 2022, he's getting his 2nd.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

