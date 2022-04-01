ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT: Stray shower possible on Saturday

By Lauren Linahan
wbrc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High pressure is building over the Southeast today, keeping our weather nice and tranquil for Friday! Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. This evening will feature mostly clear skies, but some more clouds will move in by sunrise Saturday...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Winter weather, snow squalls forecast across US

Early Friday morning, a large line of storms that brought severe weather to the eastern U.S. over the past two days moved offshore for all but Florida. That line of storms was a true cold front and, behind it, winter weather is returning to areas that had seen mild and warm conditions just days ago.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Clear Skies#South Alabama#Wind Speeds#Wbrc
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy, afternoon rain possible

It's a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but cold. Highs will only be in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s with a chilly northwest breeze.It won't be nearly as windy as yesterday, but some gusts to 30 mph are still possible.After morning sunshine, you'll notice an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. A few very spotty snow showers can't be ruled out for our northwestern counties.Skies gradually clear again overnight with lows ranging from the 20s in the 'burbs to the low 30s in NYC.We'll see a quick recovery for Monday as just like that, temps jump back above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.Other than a spotty shower on Tuesday, it's a fairly quiet and mild week ahead. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s for this last official week of winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
WLTX.com

Showers, storms possible this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Some rain is possible early Saturday. More storms may form in the eastern and southern Midlands Saturday afternoon. The second half of the weekend will be sunny and a little cooler. Temperatures will moderate for the start of the workweek.
COLUMBIA, SC
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’ll be a week of “Spring” through Michiana. Highs will average the 50s and 60s when the average highs are typically in the middle 40s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday before cooling gradually into the weekend. An Indiana state-wide test of the tornado sirens will be conducted Tuesday morning at 10:15 am. A system on Friday could bring a few snowflakes to the area, otherwise this system will be all rain and no severe weather. Rain chances will be up Friday night and the first half of Saturday. Short term is quiet while the long term is a bit unsettled. Rain chances are elevated next week with highs coming back closer to average.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Some showers possible

The warmer than normal pattern continues into the end of the week, with the warmest temperatures on Friday. Big changes follow for the weekend as the next system moves in. Increasing clouds on St. Patrick's Day with the brightest skies in northern New Hampshire and highs in the 50s. There will be a chance of a few showers this afternoon and/or tonight in southern areas as a system passes offshore.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy