CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 23 is Monkea Bryant from H.J. MacDonald Middle School. Bryant has been in the classroom for four years, but this is her first teaching seventh grade ELA. Before that, she taught middle school social studies. Bryant says she enjoys teaching both content levels and enjoys finding new ways to keep her students engaged in the classroom.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO