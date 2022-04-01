ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Father killed by APD part of a long history of deadly wellness checks

By Austin Fisher
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhWJf_0ewQRIly00
Surviving members of Valente Acosta-Bustillos’ family embrace during a vigil on Wednesday. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

As Valente Acosta-Bustillos’ family gathered near the site of his death to remember his life, advocates joined in solidarity, pointing to a history of wellness checks by Albuquerque police that turn deadly.

One of his sons, Valente Acosta, usually doesn’t speak to anyone or put himself out there, he said, fending off being exposed “to remembering what they did to my father.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6yta_0ewQRIly00
The permanent descanso built for Valente Acosta-Bustillos. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

“Because it brings me pain every day,” he said. “I don’t like to cry. It’s not something I do.”

On Wednesday evening, heartbreak crossed Acosta’ face before he shared it in his words.

He walked back and forth around the descanso built for his dad at the corner of Edith Boulevard and Cromwell Avenue, feet away from the house where two Albuquerque police officers killed his father in March 2020.

Acosta put his hands up to his temples, looking into the distance, his face framed by his beard and baseball cap. As he raised the mic, he called over to his son to hold him while he spoke.

“It’s a false bravado that I tried to do,” he said, “to make it through the day, because at the end of the day, I know my dad’s gone, that I’m not gonna see him no more.”

He said his brothers told him never to cry. But his dad told him just the opposite.

“My dad tells me, ‘it’s OK to cry. You’re a man. You can cry. Just ‘cause you’re a man doesn’t mean you can’t,’” Acosta said. “But he said ‘Look at me. I cry all the time.’ I said ‘Hey, me too, but I’m alone in my room.’”

‘An indescribable grief’

Elaine Maestas, a police accountability strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, also lost a loved one who was experiencing a mental health crisis to police violence.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies shot Maestas’ sister, Elisha Lucero, 21 times in July 2019, killing her right outside her home. Lucero’s death became one of the driving forces behind the Albuquerque city government forming a new department to respond to some emergency calls without police.

In Acosta-Bustillos’ case, his family had called police for the wellness check, because none of his relatives had heard from him for four or five days, his phone was off, and he had not shown up to work or to pick up his latest paycheck.

Maestas showed up to the vigil on Wednesday to show support for the Valente family and to urge everyone there to pressure lawmakers to fundamentally change the way policing works in New Mexico.

“I just wanted to come out and support the family and offer my condolences because this grief that they’re going through, it’s an indescribable grief. How can you cope with losing a loved one at the hands of somebody that took an oath to protect and serve them?” Maestas asked.

It takes a lot for a family to keep pushing for justice, but it’s necessary, Maestas said.

“Contact your legislators, contact the governor, and let them know that change needs to happen,” Maestas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6f59_0ewQRIly00
Elaine Maestas spoke on Wednesday evening in support of the family of Valente Acosta-Bustillos. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

Maestas said New Mexico has a huge problem with police violence. Since 2015, New Mexico has had the second-highest rate of deadly police shootings, The Guardian reported.

The year before, the U.S. Department of Justice found that APD officers frequently misused Tasers, including in cases where people were “observably nonthreatening but unable to comply with orders due to their mental state.”

“A significant amount of the force we reviewed was used against persons with mental illness and in crisis,” the DOJ wrote.

It found that APD’s policies, training, and supervision fail to make sure that police who encounter people with mental illness or in distress “do so in a manner that respects their rights and is safe for all involved.”

“The use of excessive force by APD officers is not isolated or sporadic,” the investigators wrote. “The pattern or practice of excessive force stems from systemic deficiencies in oversight, training, and policy.”

As part of the settlement agreement that resulted from the DOJ investigation, APD agreed to “minimize the necessity for the use of force against” people in crisis like Lucero and Acosta-Bustillos.

But according to the latest report by the court’s independent monitor from last May, APD has shown a “lack of progress” and still has “a great deal to accomplish” to come into compliance with that part of the settlement.

“Contact all of the elected officials that you can and let them know that we need change, because that’s where it’s gonna start,” Maestas said. “We need these people to be held accountable.”

Maestas said the solution is not going to come from just new policies or more training, but from “actually having something tangible to be able to hold them accountable to those policies and those trainings.”

Acosta-Bustillos wanted to bring a smile to everybody, Acosta said. A neighbor spoke about how Acosta-Bustillos would walk around the neighborhood on stilts.

“He brings a smile on my face every day, because I remember that he’s still here, ‘cause he’s a part of me, and that’s never gonna be taken away from me,” Acosta said. “They took him away, but they can’t take away my dad from me. That’s inside my heart.”

Numerous nieces, nephews, sons and grandchildren spoke about missing Acosta-Bustillos, especially the candies he would make and the food they would give him. One granddaughter said he called himself “the cookie monster.” But many of the young family members struggled to articulate their pain.

“The thing that hurts the most to me is that they took away my nephews’ and nieces’ grandparent,” Acosta said. “They’re so hurt that they’re not able to speak. They know what the police did to my father is wrong, and they’re so hurt, they can’t even put into words what they wanna say. But they know that not saying nothing is just as impactful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZZAo_0ewQRIly00
The house where two APD officers killed Valente Acosta-Bustillos in March 2020. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

Comments / 14

Nathaniel King
2d ago

What's the whole story? Yes police can always use better training but New Mexico has a huge problem with police violence? What! New Mexico has a huge problem with crime and drug abuse and APD is under funded and staffed. Another story to make people hate all cops. Recipe for disaster.

Reply(1)
10
Elaine Baca
2d ago

These family members obviously have feelings of entitlement, choosing to ignore that their father was an HABITUAL OFFENDER!!!

Reply
10
Related
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Persons of interest located in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office has located two individuals wanted as persons of interest in a double homicide. On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death. Deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Apd#Police Brutality#Mental Health#Police Accountability
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
KUTV

Lawsuit claims Brian Laundrie's parents knew about Gabby Petito's murder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A lawsuit has been filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie, claiming they knew that Gabby Petito was murdered the day after her death. Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, filed the lawsuit on Thursday and claimed that Brian had confessed the murder to his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, on or about Aug. 28, 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
truecrimedaily

Oregon man gets life in prison after grandmother is raped and beaten to death

EUGENE, Ore. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week in connection with the beating death of his 87-year-old grandmother in 2019. According to a press release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, 2019, deputies responded to a home in Creswell to a report of an injured person. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Sally Baldwin severely beaten to the point she could not explain what had happened.
CRESWELL, OR
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

Click here to read the full article. LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17). The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Offers Help...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

APD investigating body found near Juan Tabo and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a person’s death on Juan Tabo and the eastbound I-40 overpass. APD along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent out just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a motorist called to report a body in the area. Crews had to use specialized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
1K+
Followers
575
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy