Leominster To Honor Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds With Procession Saturday

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Marine Captain Ross Reynolds , who was killed last month in Norway, will be brought back to his hometown of Leominster with a procession on Saturday.

He was one of four Marines who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO drill on March 18. Captain Reynolds was 27 years old.

Leominster’s Department of Veterans’ Services is asking residents to line the streets as the procession from Logan Airport arrives in the city between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The agency says the route will extend from Mechanic Street near Johnny Ro Park, down Mechanic Street, through downtown via West Street, then continue to Anderson Funeral Home via Maple Avenue, Merriam Avenue, South Street, Electric Avenue to Clarendon Street.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Leominster City Hall.

The public wake will be held Monday at city hall from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Cecilia’s Church on Mechanic Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Mass will also be broadcast live at city hall. Burial will be a private ceremony at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon.

Reynolds, an Osprey pilot, joined the Marine Corps in May 2017.