ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This April

By Washingtonian Staff
Washingtonian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. A curator at the National Gallery of Art, she’s the force behind the...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Vibe

Lila Iké Soars To Heavenly Heights In New Video For “True Love”: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Whether she is creating tsunami-like waves with her social media posts or surrounded by the crash of the Caribbean Sea while laying nude in the fetal position on a rock formation in Jamaica—as she does in the opening scene of the video for her latest single, “True Love”—Lila Iké seems to have an affinity for water. The 27-year-old songbird from Machester, Jamaica, described her first release of 2022 as a “personal love letter to my future self on healing and dealing with everything I’m experiencing at the moment” in a statement shared with VIBE....
MUSIC
Washingtonian.com

Don’t Miss the Pink Tie Dinner Party Happening April 28

Join us for an unforgettable evening of dazzling entertainment, incredible cuisine, and more! Don your finest pink attire and start the evening with a sushi and sake tasting reception. Enjoy a dinner of culinary delights crafted by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary. After dinner concludes, join the after-party for music...
FOOD & DRINKS
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Spirit#Washingtonian#Nga#The Maryland House#Spring Silver
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
Washingtonian.com

Get Cracking! Chesapeake Crab Season Starts April 1

It’s the happiest season of all: Maryland crab season, which starts April 1 for both recreational and commercial crabbers around the Chesapeake Bay. The “state crustacean” is emerging from its winter hibernation, and will continue to be harvested through early December. That said, don’t sharpen your crab...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Trucker Convoy Will Leave DC Without Accomplishing Anything

The “People’s Convoy” that’s been parked in Hagerstown for weeks will finally leave the Washington region alone, Zachary Petrizzo reported for the Daily Beast Sunday night. Its numbers had dwindled, authorities mostly prevented them from causing any substantial havoc in DC itself, and it was never clear what they hoped to accomplish besides annoying area residents. Locals flipped them off on the highway, yelled at them to go home, and in one case brought an expedition into DC to a crawl by using only a single bicycle. As they got more frustrated with their directionless protest, some convoy participants reportedly got violent; others complained that by closing exits on the highway, authorities were causing them to pee in their pants.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Arts
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Parade

Our Favorite Books of Spring! 28 Books We're Loving This Season

There’s nothing quite like a little sun and crisp spring air to offer the little boost of serotonin we’ve been missing all winter. While the season is just starting, one thing we can promise is that it will be jam-packed with books on the top of our recommendation pile. Perhaps you’re looking for a psychological thriller about a rocky marriage and a therapist who knows too much? How about a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Big Bang Theory feminist anthem? An explosive mystery book that will keep you turning the page? An enemies-to-lovers rom-com? Or perhaps a buzzy novel about two women running a counterfeit handbag scheme? No matter your TBR pile preferences, there’s a book for you this spring. Check them out them below!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey looked to ‘toxic’ men like Mr Darcy and Heathcliff for inspiration on season 2

Jonathan Bailey used “toxic” male characters like Heathcliff and Mr Darcy as inspiration for his Bridgerton character.While season one of the Netflix series was all about Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), season two focuses on Bailey’s Anthony and his quest to find a wife in order to look after his family.Anthony finds himself in a love triangle alongside two sisters who have just joined English high society, the sweet Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and her fiery older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).“I’d read the book so I knew my character, Anthony, would have a lot of stuff to deal with and...
TV SERIES
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washingtonian.com

DC Has 4 Eye-Catching Immersive Exhibits Right Now. Which One Should You Check Out This Weekend?

District residents have a thing for museums, and the city has become a prime destination for a rapidly growing genre: the immersive exhibit. Right now, there are four showy productions—and a 360-degree ode to Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera is coming in May. If you’re looking for a unique family activity (or something to do that doesn’t involve breathing in lungfuls of the pollen) one of these experiences might be what you’re looking for.
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Oil be back: is this long-lost, terrifying painting Bacon’s very first pope?

Against a dark, sinister background, a man sits before a microphone, ranting into the night. Who is this screaming, eyeless spectre, with teeth as sharp as a vampire’s? Answer: a figure by Francis Bacon – and, according to the Gagosian Gallery, which is about to show the picture in which he appears, his “first pope”.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy