Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

By David Shepardson
Reuters
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday.

The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines because the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak that might cause an engine fire.

Ford said it had reports of at least eight fires that may be related to the issue but no related injuries or crashes. Dealers will inspect the oil separator for damage or oil leaks, and replace the oil separator and seals, as necessary.

Ford is also recalling 391,836 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln avigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 vehicles because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system might not brake.

Dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software. Ford has 67 reports of improper function potentially related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recall.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

Comments / 50

RADIO SPOT ●
1d ago

Slow Down The Assembly Line, And Stop Slapping Vehicles Together. Rapid Mass Production Is Not Necessary.

Reply(3)
21
john
1d ago

At Ford Quality Is Job One. Job TWO. Installing Software That Will Set Your Car On Fire

Reply(3)
5
James Michael
1d ago

Perhaps using 1.5L lawnmower engines in SUV’s wasn’t a good idea.

Reply
7
