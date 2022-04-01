ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spring into Membership with Planet Detroit!

By Nina Ignaczak
Planet Detroit
Planet Detroit
 3 days ago
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Join today for as little as $6 per month , or $50 annually. Or choose your own amount

Do you value the news and information you get from Planet Detroit? Each week, we work hard to give you local, independent nonprofit journalism focused on Detroit and Michigan’s environment and public health. This takes time and money. Please support the work we do for you by becoming a Planet Detroit member today!

We’re offering special Spring membership rates from April 1-30, 2022.

We’ll give you (or the environmental nonprofit of your choice) a special callout and thank you on social media. And you’ll be invited to join our Planet Detroiters Connect! networking meet-ups.

We look forward to having you as a Planet Detroit member!

The post Spring into Membership with Planet Detroit! appeared first on Planet Detroit .

Spring into Membership with Planet Detroit! was first posted on April 1, 2022 at 12:00 am.
©2021 " Planet Detroit ". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Daily Florida Press

Save Money with These Tampa Bay Memberships

There’s plenty of fun to be had in Tampa Bay, but that fun can come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, many of our local museums and entertainment venues offer tremendous savings to regular visitors through their membership programs. Below, are six memberships that offer great bang for your buck.
TAMPA, FL
Planet Detroit

Planet Detroit

Detroit, MI
16
Followers
28
Post
644
Views
ABOUT

Hold power accountable. Uncover solutions. Reflect and serve the community. Planet Detroit is a weekly email newsletter update to help you get smarter about the environment in Detroit and Michigan.

 https://planetdetroit.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy