Dear Stoner: Remember when Colorado’s best growers were, you know, growers? Seems like all the best flower is coming from extraction brands nowadays. Shots fired. While there are indeed talented growers in Colorado, let’s stay on the positive side of your complaint: Extraction brands that have branched into cultivation deserve praise. Green Dot Labs and 710 Labs dropped some of the most successful strains last year, and Single Source’s move into recreational flower was the best rookie campaign I’ve smoked in a while — and that was a hard achievement, considering it was GMO, which just about every grower in town has touched.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO