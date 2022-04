Villanova and Kansas meet once again in the NCAA Tournament, and this time a spot in the national championship game is on the line. In a Tournament where top seeds took a beating last week, the Kansas Jayhawks are the final No. 1 seed left standing, but they face a Villanova program that has been one of the most consistent programs in recent years. The Wildcats have won the last two Tournament meetings with Kansas — an Elite Eight matchup in 2016 and a Final Four matchup in 2018. In both cases, Villanova ultimately won the national championship.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO