Less than two weeks after its debut, “Disney D-Light” has been updated and the new version of the show will premiere tonight at Disneyland Paris. “Disney D-Light” is a pre-show for “Disney Illuminations” at Sleeping Beauty Castle. It uses drones to create shapes in the sky, alongside other special effects and projections. The original version of the pre-show was four minutes, while the updated version will reportedly be longer.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO