Benicia, CA

Harmony Organics

By Genevieve Hand
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is easy to take the soil beneath our feet for granted. We tend to think of it as a stagnant, lifeless thing. And perhaps your garden’s soil truly has reached that point; unable to support much other than scrappy weeds. On the contrary, any gardener worth her salt knows that,...

yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

7 Upcoming Garden Trends Blooming This Spring and Summer

These will be all the rage this coming season, Bloomscape's gardening expert Lindsay Pangborn notes. "As people become more confident in their gardening skills, they are more willing to make the investment in a large statement plant," she comments. "As a bonus—these plants are typically easier to care for since they're well-established and their larger pot is more forgiving of an inconsistent watering routine." Bring on those tall orange trees!
GARDENING
Mercury News

On Gardening: Spring’s arrival

As the first day of spring approaches, our gardens are beginning to display new growth and, in some cases, early blossoms. Garden centers and mail order nurseries also are showing new energy in response to gardeners’ seasonal enthusiasm for acquiring new plants, and their particular interest in plants that are already blooming in response to the growers’ doses of chemical stimulants.
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday. National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. California Arbor Day was March 7-14--a little late by the time you read this article, but it's not too late to plant a tree in honor of National Arbor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
WGN TV

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
The Associated Press

Driscoll’s and Plenty Commit to Build Their First Commercial Strawberry Indoor Vertical Farm

WATSONVILLE & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- One year after announcing their joint research and development work to grow strawberries indoors, Driscoll’s, the leading consumer brand in fresh premium berries, and Plenty Unlimited Inc. are expanding their relationship to build a new indoor vertical farm dedicated exclusively to strawberries. After exceeding the goals set forward for the initial stages of the partnership, the two companies are accelerating efforts to grow Driscoll’s proprietary, best-in-class flavorful berries using Plenty’s unique vertical growing platform. This new farm, to serve consumers in the Northeastern United States, will provide fresh, consistent, high-flavor strawberries closer to berry-loving consumers who live in highly dense urban regions. This strategy will provide the fastest category growth to a mature market that has demonstrated appreciation for a high-flavor product offering.
AGRICULTURE
Cape Gazette

From seed to bouquet, grow your own flowers for cutting

You don’t need a lot of space or a big budget to grow and enjoy garden-fresh bouquets. Just fill a few vacant spaces, add an extra row in garden beds or fill a container with easy-care flowers started from seeds. You’ll jump-start the season and enjoy earlier blooms by...
GARDENING
Wide Open Eats

The South Anna Butternut Squash Aims to Solve Growing Pains of Southern Farmers

Cucurbita moschata is under attack. Cucubita moschata is also the future. This species includes many squash varieties you're familiar with, even if you don't immediately recognize the name--South Anna butternut squash, acorn, and Seminole pumpkin among them. Native to the Americas, c. moschata and other cucurbits such as melons, cucumbers, and gourds have long been staple crops in the American South. But in an age where seed saving is relegated to hobbyists and retirees, almost all of these seeds are bred and purchased from other locales.
AGRICULTURE
HGTV

Dieffenbachia: Planting and Care for Dumb Cane Plant

The best houseplants bring the most benefits in a low-maintenance package. Dieffenbachia (Dieffenbachia seguine) definitely fits that description, delivering terrific tropical color in a plant that’s easy to grow. Also known as dumb cane, dieffenbachia unfurls eye-catching variegated leaves decorated with stripes, spots or colored veins in shades of green, yellow, white or cream.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.

