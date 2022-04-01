ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch provides automatic alerts for changing weather conditions

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wear a watch designed for pilots: the Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch. Featuring a bright AMOLED touch screen display, it provides advanced tools for flying. This includes automatic alerts...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is both a tool and a satisfying fidget toy

Providing more than just a tool, the MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is also a fidget toy. Delivering a satisfying drive experience, it’s an upgrade on the often-used screwdriver. A powerful tool that’s fun to use, it draws its inspiration from an antique design. As a piece of re-engineered history, this gadget is built from scratch with modern materials and a sleek design. Additionally, MetMo Driver can handle as much weight as a baby elephant! Made for when your battery screwdriver can’t handle screws, it fits in those tight, hard-to-reach spots. Drive anything, anywhere, as it works with any standard 1/4 bit. Overall, this practical tool is not only extremely useful but also fun to fiddle with. You’ll enjoy using it every day.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

DJI's $10K Matrice 30 drone is an absolute beast in rain and snow

Bring on the heavy rain, high winds, and snow. DJI announced its flagship enterprise drone, the Matrice 30, that was designed to handle the harsh weather that comes with commercial usage. DJI is known for its consumer drones for photography and video, like its Mavic or Mini offerings, but the M30 is more of a rugged cousin that’s specifically designed to take on tasks like land surveying, inspections, or emergency response.
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garmin#Mach#Aviator#Smartwatch#Gps#Amoled
Gadget Flow

DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones provides flawless stabilization and has a foldable design

Invest in a versatile companion that unlocks pro-level photography and videography: the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones. Compatible with all iPhones, this photography accessory delivers super-smooth videos and flawless footage. In fact, the ShotGuides feature provides creative tips, enabling you to achieve stunning shots in all environments. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal also offers intelligent shooting modes, including Panorama, Timelapse, Story Mode, DynamicZoom, CloneMe Pano, SpinsShot, and Slow Motion. In particular, StoryMode lets you choose a template and follow prompts to create an enticing short video, even if you’re new to shooting. Furthermore, this gimbal for iPhones boasts a foldable, lightweight design that’s perfect for photography on the go. Overall, fitting in the palm of your hand, it’s easy to use and store. All the while, the built-in extension rod lets you include more friends in a selfie.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds deliver strong dynamics and crystal-clear vocals

Listen to music for up to 24 hours nonstop with the Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Constructed to feel lightweight and comfortable in your ear, they are secure during wear. And they include silicone ear tips in 3 sizes to ensure you find an optimal fit. These Denon wireless earbuds also silence background noise, enabling you to focus on the sound in your ears. Or switch to Transparency Mode to hear everything you need to. Best of all, you can make this switch at the tap of a button. This is ideal for when you’re at a train station and need to hear announcements, for example. Moreover, these buds boast a 0.4″ driver to deliver superior audio while enhancing vocal clarity. Finally, available in black or white, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them sweatproof and great for the gym.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The best tactical smartwatch you can buy in 2022: Suunto, Garmin, and Casio

Robust builds and useful navigation features define these rugged devices. 01Buying guidelines02Garmin Instinct 203Suunto Traverse Alpha Stealth04Casio GBDH1000-105FAQs. Plenty of people strap smartwatches to their wrists. Tactical smartwatches, however, are feature-packed wearables built for a very specific crowd. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, find out our top picks for the best tactical smartwatches you can buy.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket is lined with Alcantara & added to protect your accessory

Store your watch in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket when you’re not wearing it. Made in Italy, it measures 17 cm by 7 cm by 2 cm to accommodate most watch sizes while also offering a compact, slim form to take on the go. Soft and practical, the Alcantara lining prevents any scratches or scuffs on your accessory. All the while, it boasts ample padding in all the right places for optimal protection. The hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket also closes with an external snap-button attached to an external strap for extra security. Moreover, it’s made with vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which wraps around the exterior. And the brand’s famous accents and stitching details make this a one of a kind. Finally, it’s available in 3 subtle colors: Coal, Classic, and Off Grey.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light offers endless lighting effects from RGB LEDs

Place the Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light in any room, and you’ll liven it up. This modular smart light gives you endless lighting effects, even music-reactive ones, from RGB LEDs. That’s right, they can sync with the beats of your music for a totally immersive feeling. Moreover, you get smart home control through IFTTT, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit with MATTER. With 30 addressable dynamic color zones, they let you control every single pixel. Additionally, the Moonside Neon Hex has a convenient, plug-and-play design that lets them work even in corner spots. Connect them to the Moonside App 2.0 via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi so you can manage them anywhere from your smartphone. Overall, enjoy infinite creative designs, user-focused hardware, and developer-friendly open APIs.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin epix (Gen 2) smartwatch offers a 16-day battery life and a vibrant AMOLED display

Rely on the Garmin epix (Gen 2) active smartwatch to monitor your health 24/7 for up to 16 days on a single battery. Designed with a bright AMOLED display and a sapphire lens, data and notifications look clear. Moreover, this active smartwatch provides advanced health and fitness stats. This includes stress tracking, sleep with scores and insights, and Body-Battery energy monitoring. Additionally, the Garmin epix (Gen 2) also keeps up with an active lifestyle, tracking activity in the gym, climbing, golfing, surfing, skiing, and more. Furthermore, this smartwatch is perfect for outdoor ventures. With multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support, it provides accurate GPS positioning. And, with preloaded TopoActive maps, it offers free access to download multi-continent maps from around the world. Finally, receive notifications for text messages, incoming calls, calendar reminders, social media updates, and more. Overall, you can even download songs and playlists directly to the watch via Wi-Fi.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DJI Dock autonomous docking station helps you program your flights in remote spots

Do more with your DJI M30 Series drone when you have the DJI Dock autonomous docking station to go with it. Overall, this device provides autonomous charging, landing, and takeoff abilities for fully automatic and preprogrammed flights. Monitor and supervise your flights remotely once you set it up, as it lets you program automatic missions anywhere within a 7-kilometer radius. Delivering fast rotation operation, it recharges your drone automatically once it lands. Furthermore, your drone can then take off again in only 25 minutes! With a modular, durable design, it has an IP55 exterior rating and an IP67 rating for its internal components. Additionally, it has a climate-controlled interior and operates safely from -35º C to 50º C. Made with a port for an external 4G dongle, it also has an internal battery for potential power outages. Weighing only 90 kilograms, it takes up under 1 m² of space.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more

You may be familiar with DJI’s impressive assortment of drones, but have you seen their latest M30 Series? The new Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T are bringing enterprise-grade next-level drones that are ready to assist in even the most rugged, high-intensity professions. From powerful performance to advanced cameras and compact designs, these new models are sure to come in handy for professionals in a wide range of industries. Let’s take a look at what makes the new DJI M30 Series drones so effective.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station supports networks with strong connections and fast speeds

As we continue to move forward in this digital age, the gadgets and devices in our homes grow in number. Not only that but there are many different kinds as well. It only makes sense that more tools become available to support these changes and enhance our home networks. That’s why your next home networking gadget should be the TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63. It’s even great for offices too. Let’s dive in and take a look at what makes it such a handy device to have.
TV SHOWS
Maryland Reporter

Tactical X Drone review 2022: Don’t spend your money until you’ve read this

The world is evolving beyond the age where only a select few can afford the luxury of having a drone and enjoying views of the planet no one else can. We all deserve that scenery of beauty and green, people and things, love and light, everything lovely and in the quality of the human eye. The times when you see pictures taken from different angles far up above and you’ve always imagined flying one yourself or taking those pictures and videos, thinking of all the beautiful things you could do with them. Or those late evenings you see families that have drones take very beautiful shots of them with your thoughts going far and wide on how you could possibly get one.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system, plus a new 4K Boost lens

Insta360 is back with a new follow-up to its One R action/360 camera. The modular action cam isn’t exactly a dramatic overhaul, but it does bring some significant improvements over its predecessor–particularly in the core of the gadget (or in other words, its internal computer). Let’s take a look at Insta 360’s new One RS and see what this nifty little camera is all about, including what’s changed. Let’s go!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer features intelligent interactions and connectivity

Print, copy, and scan with 1 device: the HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer. It features intelligent interactions for convenient use. For example, when it’s ready for use, it automatically pops up and prompts you to connect up to 2 devices. Via the subtle touch screen control panel, you’ll see the easy-to-follow, on-screen steps for installation. The HUAWEI PixLab X1 also features Tap-to-Print technology, enabling you to print an image or document from your phone. Moreover, this multifunction printer prints up to 28 pages per minute and supports automatic, double-sided printing. Capable of meeting professional needs, this office gadget includes Smart Card Copying to correct the position and orientation of a card and present flawless copies. Finally, the separate drum and toner cartridges allow for independent replacement of the toner cartridge. In fact, replace the toner cartridge with a simple pull-and-push action.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop operates at 55 dB and leaves floors sparkling

Sweep up debris and leave your floors spotless with the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop. With its 2-in-1 design, your floors will look cleaner than ever. Meanwhile, Smart Dynamic Navigation provides better coverage than random-path vacuums to never miss a spot. Moreover, this robot vacuum and mop features BoostIQ technology to automatically increase action power when transitioning from hard floors to carpets. In fact, it delivers a maximum power of 2,500 Pa on carpets and 1,500 Pa on hard floors. Furthermore, the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid operates at 55 dB to quietly clean without disturbing others. Another great characteristic is its 2.85″ height, so it can easily glide under hard-to-reach areas like the bed, sofas, and dressers. Finally, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa for convenient voice-control use.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels brighten computer cases with 81 RGB LEDs

Make your computer case stand out with the CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels. Featuring 81 RBG LEDs with light diffusion and 9 triangular lighting panels, each lit by 9 bright LEDs, this is great for a gaming setup. Each light magnetically attaches to each other and any steel surface for simple installation. Moreover, this CORSAIR lighting panel boasts a 3D design. It also offers 8 low-profile connectors and 2 corner hinges for a unique approach. Above all, each panel features LEDs housed in a sturdy, light-diffusing case for a continuous and smooth lighting effect. Finally, paired with included Lighting Node PRO Controller, it lets you easily customize the iCUE software to synchronize and personalize the lighting. Overall, use this light accessory to enhance your gaming sessions.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Maps now supports HAAS Safety Cloud alerts

Apple Maps is Apple’s navigation app that comes preloaded on iPhone. It’s seen its fair share of criticism in the past, but Apple has significantly upgraded the mapping app in recent years. But you don’t need to wait for WWDC 2022 for new Apple Maps features, as there’s a new safety tool coming to iPhone navigation. Apple Maps now supports the HAAS Safety Cloud alerts, which should improve the safety of your drives by providing automated reports about certain road incidents ahead.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Elgato Wave Mic Arm suspension device offers a 360-degree rotation for versatility

Elevate your microphone while filming videos with the Elgato Wave Mic Arm suspension device. It provides 360-degree rotation for maximum flexibility, while the ball head ensures precise microphone positioning. This suspension device also includes a padded clamp that fits most desks without damaging the surface. Therefore, you can just add your microphone and begin recording. Moreover, the Elgato Wave Mic Arm provides the perfect balance, so you’ll have peace of mind that your microphone won’t go anywhere. That includes even when you make adjustments. Compatible with microphones weighing up to 1,000 grams and featuring a vertical reach of 29.5″, it’s the ideal solution to recording. Overall, its durable design makes it built for the part, and it’s something that every content creator needs.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy